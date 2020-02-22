Fire engulfs Kelso home, crews say ‘total loss’

The displaced couple will stay with nearby friends

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Cowlitz County said a house that was consumed by a recent fire is a “total loss.”

Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Ross Road in Kelso just after 3 p.m. Friday. Upon their arrival, the home was half involved with flames. Crews said it took 40 minutes to knock down the fire.

The occupants of the home–an elderly couple–were not inside at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The couple has been displaced and will be staying with friends. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

