Fire engulfs mixed use structure in Sheridan

Scene from the fire on SE Sheridan Road April 13, 2020 ( Photo credit: Sheridan/SW Polk/West Valley Fire Districts)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mixed use structure in Sheridan is no more after a fire took it down Monday morning.

Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley firefighters were called to the 900 block of SE Sheridan Road at around 7:15 a.m. to find the roughly 7,500 square foot structure ablaze.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were foiled by limited access. Thus, crews were forced to shift their operations to a defensive approach to after the structure began to collapse.

The fire was ultimately allowed to burn in a controlled manner to protect its surroundings.

No one was injured in the fire, according to crews. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and damage totals were not immediately known.

Amity Fire and McMinnville Fire assisted in the effort to put out the fire.