Fire sparks inside roof of Vancouver Red Lion, cause unknown

The hotel is set to be demolished in the coming weeks, officials say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Red Lion Hotel in Vancouver caught fire on Tuesday.

The Port of Vancouver told KOIN 6 News the fire started in the roofline, inside the boiler room.

Officials say the hotel is scheduled to be demolished in the coming weeks and there is construction in the area — but not in that specific area. At this time, they are not sure what sparked the flames.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 3:40 p.m. The size and severity of the fire is still unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.