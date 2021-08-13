Firearms surrender ordered for Capitol riot suspect after Portland skirmish

A picture of Jeffrey Grace at a protest in Portland carrying a gun, released by federal prosecutors on August 10, 2021 (US District Court, DC)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal judge has ordered a U.S. Capitol riot suspect from Battle Ground, Washington, to surrender his firearms after prosecutors said he attended a worship event in Portland over the weekend to confront individuals while armed.

The motion to modify the condition of Jeffrey Grace’s pretrial release and to prohibit him “from possessing any firearms, weapons, or destructive devices” was granted by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss, according to federal court documents filed Thursday.

However, the order allows Grace to “seek relief from this condition upon a showing that the condition is unnecessary to protect community safety” due to the expedited nature of the motion, according to the court document.

Grace was arrested in February with his son, Jeremy Grace, for their alleged actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Grace is accused of traveling from his home in Battle Ground to Portland on Aug. 7 as “part of a larger group” who provided “perimeter security” for a religious gather at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, according to federal court documents, which resulted in a melee between far-right group members clashing with left-wing group members.

In court documents filed earlier this week, prosecutors said they wanted the modification because of Grace’s “escalating behavior and his willingness to bring his firearm and other weapons to engage in pre-planned conflicts. It will also bring the defendant’s conditions of release in line with other similarly situated defendants, including the defendant’s son.”

Federal authorities also said Grace wasn’t “fully candid” during his interview before his arrest on charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot. They also said he was El Paso, Texas, from about July 20 to July 22 for what appeared to be “pre-planned confrontations with individuals” whom he “described … as illegal immigrants crossing the border from Mexico.”