George Floyd case: 3 more officers to be charged, Chauvin charge increased

Officers facing charges for death of George Floyd

by: WCMH Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCMH) — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree murder for George Floyd’s death.

Ellison is also reportedly charging the other three officers who were at the scene for aiding and abetting second-degree murder, according to a reporter for the Star Tribune.

All four officers were fired soon after a bystander’s video taken outside a south Minneapolis grocery store Monday night showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

