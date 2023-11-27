PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews responded to an apartment fire in Portland on Monday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported firefighters responded to the scene, which was near the 12000 block of NW Barnes Rd. in the Cedar Mill area.

When firefighters arrived, they reportedly found thick, black smoke and flames from the fire.

The apartment had been evacuated of its residents, officials said.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as crews respond to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear.