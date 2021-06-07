Firefighters in Oregon aided by cooler weather

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters were getting the upper hand Monday on a wildfire burning on the Oregon-Washington border, aided by cooler temperatures and moderating winds.

The Joseph Canyon Fire has scorched 4,000 acres but grew by only 300 acres on Sunday.

Some 200 people have been assigned to fight the fire, the largest this fire season in the region. It is burning in rugged terrain covered by grasses and patches of trees, creating thick plumes of gray smoke. Firefighters were assisted by 12 engines and seven helicopters.