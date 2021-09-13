One killed in explosion in Troutdale neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are investigating after an explosion from a pickup truck killed one person early Monday morning in a Troutdale neighborhood, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene at the 600 block of Southeast 42nd Circle, and authorities say a car and home are “badly damaged.”

The call originally came in as a report of a house fire around 2:15 a.m., and some neighbors said they heard a large explosion, followed by sights of metal debris near the property.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting an investigation and has not yet released any details on the circumstances leading up to the explosion.

The victim has not yet been identified either.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public or of additional explosions.

This is a developing story.