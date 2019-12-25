Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Man hurt in Beaverton house fire Christmas Eve

News

One person is being treated for burns

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was burned and taken to a hospital for treatment after a fire broke out at a home in Beaverton Christmas Eve night.

Firefighters rushed to the 300 block of SW Frenwood Way around 9:25 p.m., officials said. More units were called to the scene to battle the fire from the ground and with an aerial stream.

Crews got the fire under control shortly before 11 p.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget