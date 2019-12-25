Man hurt in Beaverton house fire Christmas Eve

One person is being treated for burns

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was burned and taken to a hospital for treatment after a fire broke out at a home in Beaverton Christmas Eve night.

Firefighters rushed to the 300 block of SW Frenwood Way around 9:25 p.m., officials said. More units were called to the scene to battle the fire from the ground and with an aerial stream.

Crews got the fire under control shortly before 11 p.m. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined