Rain returns to Portland for the first in 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain returns to the Portland area Tuesday making it the first round of rain of the year.

Showers will begin to fall along the Willamette Valley near sunrise. Rain will continue to increase through the day as temperatures cooler closer to average.

Cooler and wetter weather returns to the Portland area for Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Afternoon highs will only make it into the mid 40s Tuesday. The mid to upper 40s trend is expected to last through the end of the week.

Rain will be heavy at times around Portland Tuesday afternoon. Rain accumulation will near a quarter of an inch by the end of the day Tuesday.

A quarter of an inch of rain is expected after Tuesday’s rain showers

The rain shower potential remains Wednesday as snow elevations drop to nearly 4,000 ft. by early Wednesday morning.

Lower snow elevations return as cooler temperatures return to the Pacific Northwest this week

Mountain pass travel may be tricky late Tuesday into Wednesday. This is great news for ski resorts as snow has been lacking in higher elevations.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wet and cooler weather forecast through the start of next week

The coastal and valley rain potential remains through the end of the week and into the weekend. Along with that rain potential comes the chance for mountain snow. These wet and gray conditions will help keep temperatures closer to normal for this first week of the year.