PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died early in August.

A new order from Gov. Brown says that flags should be lowered from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Aug. 29.

Taylor tragically died fighting the Rum Creek Fire on Aug. 18.

“My heart breaks for the family, friends, and crew of Logan Taylor,” said Governor Brown. “He will be remembered for his bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire. Dan and I send our sincerest condolences.”

The date of the order is set to line up with the date of Taylor’s memorial service in Medford.