Florida man arrested for handing out marijuana for Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said they arrested a man Saturday for handing out marijuana “because it was Christmas.”
The Pinellas County arrest report says Richard Ellis Spurrier, 67, was confronted by police Saturday around 11 p.m. at 16 2nd St. N. in St. Pete.
Officers said Spurrier had 45 grams of marijuana on him and was handing it out to people as they passed by.
In an interview with police, Spurrier reportedly told them he was handing out the weed “because it was Christmas.”
Spurrier was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.