Food cart owner warns others after thieves damage his business

The owner fears the food cart break-ins trend isn't ending any time soon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of a Damascus food cart is working to pick up the pieces after someone broke in early Sunday morning.

Chris Shook, owner of Fire and Knives, said whoever was responsible for the break-in stole a laptop, an Xbox, some cash, and a kids’ skateboard.

Shook said his truck is damaged, along with its audio system. He still doesn’t know the total cost of the damages.

Shook fears food cart break-ins are an unfortunate trend that might not go away soon. He recommends other people in the business take as many security precautions as they can.

Shook said he does have security cameras.

Fire and Knives is set to reopen Tuesday and will move to a new location in Colton at the end of the month.