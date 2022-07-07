Several restaurants have vegan options available.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you’ll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you’re in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.

The restaurant describes itself as America’s first 100% plant-based burger joint since 2014. It advertises non-GMO and organic burgers, salads and shakes.

Locations:

1972 W Burnside, Portland

4121 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland

Hours:

11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily, West Burnside

11 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily, Hawthorne Blvd.

The burger joint features a Philly Steak & Cheese Burger along with a spicy burger option made with roasted jalapeños.

Location: 304 S.W. 2nd Ave., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Located in Southeast Portland, the restaurant is known for its burgers and features a variety, including a half-pound angus beef burger and a vegan burger made with a Beyond Meat patty.

Location: 533 S.E. Grand Ave., Portland

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., daily

According to Pleasure Burger’s Instagram, it’s located since Pine Street Market in downtown Portland.

Location: 126 S.W. 2nd Ave., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday

The burger spot has Beast Burger with two smashed ground beef patties along with Impossible Beef Melt for those looking for a vegan option.

Location: 1845 N.W. 23rd Place, Portland

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday and Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Prepared with 80/20 Oregon beef sourced from Painted Hills, our classic Smashy Boi is smashed flat beneath a cast-iron press, resulting in thin and crispy patties,” said MidCity SmashBurger on its website. “Our burgers are covered in American cheese, and Smash Sauce, and served up on Franz Bakery buns.”

Locations:

1015 S.E. Stark St., Portland

1825 N Williams Ave., Portland

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m., daily, both locations

According to the burger joint’s website, SP Provisions has has been supplying the Pacific Northwest and the restaurant with “locally-sourced” and sustainable meats for more than four generations.

“Their pasture-raised cows, all-natural pork, and cage-free chickens and eggs make our food that much more SuperDeluxe,” added SuperDeluxe.

Locations:

5000 S.E. Powell Blvd., Portland

870 N.W. 13th Ave., Portland

Hours:

8 a.m. to 10 p.m., lobby open daily; Drive-thru open until 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday (S.E. Powell)

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily (N.W. 13th Ave.)

The menu features a Kumar Burger, which includes American cheese, pickles, grilled onions, and smoked burger sauce. People can make it a double or add bacon for more cost.

Locations:

1205 S.W. Washington St., Portland

1212 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily

A burger made with grilled onions, sriracha mayo, lettuce and pickles? That’s what you can find at the Bottle Rocket, among other options.

Location: 1207 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., daily

With a variety of sliders on deck, Portlanders can find beef, pork and meatball sandwiches on the menu.

Locations: 1605 S.E. Bybee Blvd., Portland

3111 S.E. Division St., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily