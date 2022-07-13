Ice cream? Shaved ice? Frozen yogurt? There's something for everyone.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With summer in full swing, you might be looking for a sweet treat in the area to cool you off during the day.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of spots you can check out, so the summer heat doesn’t get you down. Whether it’s ice cream, shaved ice or frozen yogurt, there are plenty of brain freezes to go around.

Below, you can find 10 locations in the Portland area.

The business offers an item called a Lava Flow, which is made with pineapple juice, Haupia foam, strawberry puree, fresh strawberry and pineapple.

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Sunday

Location: 1022 W. Burnside St. Unit O, Portland

“Our treasure trove of great flavors — from rosewater infused Kulfi to sprinkle-icious Birthday Cake — means there’s always something to make your taste buds sing,” said the shop on its website.

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m., daily

Location: 1105 N.W. Johnson St., Portland

The frozen yogurt shop describes itself as locally made and owned.

Hours: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., daily

Location: 915 S.W. 9th Ave., Portland

According to the business’ website, it offers “all natural” flavors, such as blue coconut, strawberry and banana.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday

Location: 333 S. State St., Ste. B, Lake Oswego

“From simple vanilla to flaming hot Cheetos, 22 Below has it all,” said 22 Below on its website. “With over 30 flavors on the menu, and the option to create your own, the choices are unlimited.”

Hours: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 615 S.W. 19th Ave., Portland

The shop offers sundaes, milkshakes and floats, along with custom cake orders.

Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., every day but closed Thursdays

Location: 7119 S.E. Milwaukie Ave., Portland

The business is located at Oaks Amusement Park and offers a variety of flavors, such as cherry, lemon-lime and coconut.

Hours: Not listed.

Location: 7805 S.E. Oaks Park Way, Portland

With summer here, Salt & Straw currently has five berry ice creams available.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Locations:

3345 S.E. Division St., Portland

838 N.W. 23rd, Portland

2035 Alberta St., Portland

100 A Ave., Lake Oswego

Flavors at the shop are inspired by the seasons and rotate frequently. According to its website, organic dairy and plant-based frozen yogurt is on the menu.

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; Noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Locations:

1425 N.E. Broadway, Portland

3040 S.E. Division, Portland

645 N.W. 21st Ave., Portland

“Drizzled by creamy clouds of condensed milk or purple UBE cream,” described the business on its website. “Our caring and committed staff will make sure you have a fantastic memory and a tasty experience… And remember: ‘Brah it’s not a snow cone.'”

Hours: Visit the website.

Locations: 105 N.E. 8th Ave., Portland