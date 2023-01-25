Some of the dishes offered at Portland’s Berlu, a semi-finalist for a 2022 James Beard Award. March (Vince Nguyen).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

In a release on Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists that are picked from a number of categories, including best new restaurant and best chef. The award is considered one of the most prestigious in the culinary world.

Of the ten local semifinalists, five are located in Portland. Both familiar and news faces made the list.

Here are Oregon semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Best New Restaurant:

Kann, Portland

ōkta, McMinnville

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program:

Hiyu Wine Farm, Hood River

OK Omens, Portland

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA):

Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland

Joshua Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland

Jonathan Jones, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails, Salem

Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland

Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Gado Gado, Portland

Crystal Platt, Lion & Owl, Eugene

There are 20 semifinalists for each category, which will be narrowed down on March 29. The overall winners will be announced on June 5 in Chicago.