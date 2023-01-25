PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
In a release on Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists that are picked from a number of categories, including best new restaurant and best chef. The award is considered one of the most prestigious in the culinary world.
Of the ten local semifinalists, five are located in Portland. Both familiar and news faces made the list.
Here are Oregon semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards.
Best New Restaurant:
- Kann, Portland
- ōkta, McMinnville
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program:
- Hiyu Wine Farm, Hood River
- OK Omens, Portland
Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA):
- Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland
- Joshua Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland
- Jonathan Jones, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails, Salem
- Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland
- Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Gado Gado, Portland
- Crystal Platt, Lion & Owl, Eugene
There are 20 semifinalists for each category, which will be narrowed down on March 29. The overall winners will be announced on June 5 in Chicago.