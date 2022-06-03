Whether it’s chocolate, jelly-filled or sprinkles, there’s a donut for everyone.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though National Donut Day is coming to a close, Portland has plenty of places you can visit whenever you’re in the mood for a sweet treat.

To celebrate the holiday, KOIN 6 News put together a list of donut shops in the area. Whether it’s chocolate, jelly-filled or sprinkles, there’s a donut for everyone.

Here are 10 spots that are local favorites:

The woman-owned small business offers “artisanal” vegan donuts and ice cream made from scratch with local ingredients.

Location: 4110 N.E. Sandy Blvd., Portland

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday

Contact: 503-333-4404

The family-operated business has a secret donut menu that changes according to every new seasonal flavor.

Location: 4759 N.E. Fremont St., Portland

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily

Contact: 503-206-8692

“New Orleans is a city deeply rooted in food, family, and community, and these traditions are core values at NOLA Doughnuts,” said the business on its website.

Locations:

110 N.W. 10th Ave., Portland

11703 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy., Beaverton

365 North State St., Lake Oswego

Hours:

8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday (Portland and Beaverton locations)

7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday (Lake Oswego)

Contact:

503-895-6350 (Portland)

503-278-7312 (Lake Oswego)

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Paris Baguette, which specializes in mochi donuts, in honor of National Donut Day.

Location: 2725 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd., Ste 105, Beaverton

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., daily

Contact: 503-746-4358

Along with donuts, the business sells espresso drinks, fruit smoothies and teas.

Location: 12 S.E. Grand Ave., Portland

Hours: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday

Contact: 503-233-1833

From voodoo dolls to cereal on a donut, the business gets creative with their creations.

Locations:

22 S.W. 3rd Ave., Portland (Old Town)

1501 N.E. Davis St., Portland (Davis)

8203 N.E. Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, Wash. (Vancouver)

Hours:

5 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily (Old Town)

Open all day, daily (Davis)

6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday (Vancouver)

Contact:

503-241-4704 (Old Town)

503-235-2666 (Davis)

360-583-3666 (Vancouver)

“Naturally gluten-free and baked instead of fried, Mikiko Mochi Donuts are made from mochiko, a flour made from sticky rice, and are available in a wide variety of flavors ranging from classic to fanciful,” the business said on its website.

Location: 300 N.E. 28th Ave., Portland

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily

Contact: mikikomochidonuts@gmail.com

“This Classic Ma’ and Pa’ donut shop has its roots in Portland and has quickly grown from there,” the business’ website says.

Locations:

2805 N.E. Alberta St., Portland

212 N.E. 164th Ave., #005, Vancouver, Wash.

Hours:

6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday (Portland)

5 a.m. to 12 a.m., daily (Vancouver)

Contact:

503-284-4510 (Portland)

360-852-8685 (Vancouver)

Some donut flavors include, blueberry basil cake, chocolate bergamot old-fashioned and chocolate almond ganache.

Locations:

3325 S.E. Division St. Suite 1, Portland (Southeast Division)

3753 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland (North Mississippi)

668 S. Gaines St., Portland (South Waterfront)

7000 N.E. Airport Way, Portland (Portland Airport)

350 First St. Unit C-4, Lake Oswego (Lake Oswego)

Hours:

7 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily (Southeast Division)

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily (North Mississippi)

7 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily (South Waterfront)

4 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily (Portland Airport)

Contact:

971-347-3126 (Southeast Division)

971-254-4575 (North Mississippi)

503-954-3672 (South Waterfront)

503-926-4694 (Portland Airport)

503-305-6610 (Lake Oswego)

The shop features mochi Oreo, sugar and matcha donut flavors.

Locations:

709 S.W. 17th Ave., Portland (Uptown)

814 S.W. 6th Ave., Portland (Downtown)

2735 N.E. Broadway St., Portland (Broadway)

33 N. Skidmore St., Portland (Williams)

4790 S.E. Milwaukie Ave., Portland (Brooklyn)

1808 S.W. Broadway, Portland (Portland State University)

10117 S.E. Sunnyside Rd., Suite D, Clackamas (Sunnyside)

Hours:

6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday (Uptown)

7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday (Downtown)

6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday (Broadway)

7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday (Williams)

7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday (Brooklyn)

7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday (Portland State University)

6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday (Sunnyside)

Contact:

503-360-1456 (Uptown)

503-505-4164 (Downtown)

503-477-9824 (Broadway)

971-279-4858 (Williams)

971-302-7445 (Brooklyn)

503-725-9424 (Portland State University)

503-744-4521 (Sunnyside)