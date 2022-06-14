PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking to grab a bite during your lunch time this week? Portland has a variety of sandwich spots to choose from.
KOIN 6 News put together a list of locations for those wondering where to grab a bite rain or shine in the Rose City. Whether it’s turkey, veggie or Italian, these sandwich shops have options for everyone.
Below, you’ll find 10 sandwich shops in the Portland metro.
Potbelly
Along with sandwiches, the business also offers milkshakes and salads.
Locations:
222 S.W. Columbia St., Portland
802 S.W. 6th Ave., Portland
7000 N.E. Airport Way, Portland
Hours:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday (Columbia St.)
7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday Through Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (6th Ave.)
5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Airport Way)
Contact:
503-444-3104 (Columbia St.)
971-202-5015 (6th Ave.)
971-230-0771 (Airport Way)
Addy’s Sandwich Bar
One of the shop’s sandwich specials includes salami and mozzarella with pickled pepper relish on a baguette.
Location: 911 S.W. 10th Ave., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday
Contact: 503-267-0994
Charlie’s Deli & Delivery
The business describes itself as a “mom & pop” owned and operated sandwich shop, which opened in January of 2015.
Location: 22 N.W. 4th Ave., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Contact: 503-902-9428
Break Bread
The shop has five different breads for people to choose from: French, wheat, sourdough, Dutch crunch, gluten free.
Location: 1106 N.W. Hoyt St., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Contact: 971-339-9015
Devil’s Dill Sandwich Shop
The business first opened its doors in 2013 and has been “feeding Portlanders sandwiches made from quality meats, vegetables and cheeses — all of which come on toasted Fleur de Lis ciabatta rolls.”
Location: 1711 S.E. Hawthorne Boulevard
Hours: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday; 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday
Contact: 503-236-8067
Kevin and Frankys
One of the shop’s featured sandwiches is the classic French dip, made with porcini-rubbed roast beef, horseradish cream and red wine au jus.
Location: 1025 S.W. Harvey Milk St., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday
Contact: 503-946-1799
The Baker’s Mark
The business’ menu includes the Godfather sandwich, which is made with genoa salami, prosciutto, capocollo, ham, mortadella, provolone cheese with the “works.”
Locations:
1126 S.E. Division St., Portland
307 N.W. 10th Ave., Portland
Hours:
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., everyday (S.E. Division)
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday
Contact: No phone number listed on website or Google.
Kenny & Zuke’s Bagelworks
Your bagel options at the shop include plain, everything, sesame, and garlic.
Location: 1038 S.W. Harvey Milk St., Portland
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday
Contact: 503-222-3354
Snappy’s
On the menu, you’ll find the patty melt made with a double patty, Russian dressing, Swiss and American cheese with grilled onion.
Location: 609 S.E. Ankeny St., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday
Contact: 503-265-8710
Sammich PDX
According to the shop’s website, the business uses locally sourced ingredients along with smoked, brined, poached meats.
Location: 2137 E Burnside St., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., everyday
Contact: 503-477-4393