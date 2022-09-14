PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.

Sunday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day. To celebrate, burger joints around the country are offering discounts on their favorite patties.

Burgerville will offer its Original Cheeseburgers for $2 all day Sunday while supplies last.

Customers can order up to five Original Cheeseburgers per transaction in-store. In the drive-thru, it’s two Original Cheeseburgers per car.

Outside of the promotion, the Original Cheeseburger sells for $2.55 at Portland locations.

“At Burgerville, we love National Cheeseburger Day so much that we declared it a holiday,” CEO Ed Casey said. “We are inviting our guests to join us in celebrating cheeseburgers, and who knows, you might even run into Sasquatch.”

Other chains are also getting in on the excitement of the day.

Mcdonald’s is offering a free cheeseburger through its app with a $1 minimum purchase.

Dairy Queen is offering $1 off their Signature Stackburgers when ordered through the DQ App.

Jack in the Box is offering Jumbo Jack Cheeseburgers for $2 when purchased in the Jack app with any in-app purchase.

Applebee’s is also offering customers an online deal. People can get any Handcrafted Burger and pair it with Classic Fries and Applebee’s exclusive MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash for $10.99. Orders must be placed on Applebees.com or on the mobile app.