2-hour wait expected after Keizer In-N-Out opening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready, burger lovers! The new Keizer In-N-Out will finally be opening on Thursday after months of anticipation — but, the long wait will only continue once you get in line.

City officials are expecting a feeding frenzy. Hundreds of cars from across Oregon and Washington are expected to be lined up. Fortunately, there is a traffic plan already in place.

Officers will be diverting overflow traffic to the nearby Volcanoes Baseball Stadium behind Target. (KOIN)

The line will be diverted to the Volcanoes Baseball Stadium’s parking lot behind Target. There will be city-approved signs posted to help guide drivers in the right direction, as well. ODOT is planning to be ready in case traffic backs up all the way onto Interstate 5.

Customers should anticipate about a 2-hour wait during the first few weeks of operation, according to officials.

One man is already in line outside the brand-new Keizer In-N-Out Burger, camping out a full day and a half before the restaurant’s opening. Gino Corridori said he will give out his first-place in line to any kid that has straight-A’s in school.

The doors at the Keizer location will open at 10:30 a.m. every day, but there’s no word yet if there will be special hours for the opening on Thursday.