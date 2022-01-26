5 places to eat dumplings in Portland

Beef dumplings for sale at Bao Bao in Northeast Portland. (Courtesy Photo: Bao Bao)

Have you tried these spots?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is a foodie city, and the cold weather calls for comforting food rain or shine.

That’s why KOIN 6 News put together a list of five dumpling restaurants to visit in Portland. Dumplings are mostly cooked in soups or broths and consist of dough wrapped around a savory or sweet filling.

Below, you’ll find five dumpling spots in the Rose City.

The Humble Dumpling

Chicken and waffle dumplings available at the The Humble Dumpling in Portland. (Courtesy Photo: The Humble Dumpling (humble-dumpling.com))

Location: 6050 South Macadam, Portland

Hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday – 8 p.m.

Contact: (360) 784-1957

“The Humble Dumpling uses dumplings and sauces as tender, tasty, little vehicles to explore a universe of uniquely delicious flavors,” said the restaurant on its website.

Bao Bao

Beef dumplings for sale at Bao Bao in Northeast Portland. (Courtesy Photo: Bao Bao)

Location: 545 N.E. Couch St., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., everyday

Contact: (503) 477-8911 and website

Danwei Canting

Duck dumplings made with ground duck, garlic chives, Napa cabbage, scallions, sesame oil, Hoison, Chinese black vinegar and pickled spicy peppers. (Courtesy Photo: Danwei Canting)

Location: 803 S.E. Stark St., Portland

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday

Contact: (503) 236-6050

“Inspired by our lives in and travels to the Middle Kingdom, DĀNWÈI CĀNTĪNG (the Work Unit Restaurant) is a snapshot of the food and energy of Beijing,” said Danwei Canting on its website. “Our goal is to share Chinese home-style dishes (JIĀCHÁNG CÀI) with the people of Portland, using great technique and fresh local ingredients.”

Shanghai’s Best

Shanghai’s Best is located in Southwest Portland. (Courtesy Photo: Shanghai’s Best)

Location: 126 S.W. 2nd Ave., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day

Contact: (503) 523-1888

Mama Chow’s Kitchen

Location: 313 S.W. 2nd Ave., Portland

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or sold out, Tuesday – Saturday

Contact: Facebook and Instagram