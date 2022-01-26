5 places to eat dumplings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is a foodie city, and the cold weather calls for comforting food rain or shine.
That’s why KOIN 6 News put together a list of five dumpling restaurants to visit in Portland. Dumplings are mostly cooked in soups or broths and consist of dough wrapped around a savory or sweet filling.
Below, you’ll find five dumpling spots in the Rose City.
The Humble Dumpling
Location: 6050 South Macadam, Portland
Hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday – 8 p.m.
Contact: (360) 784-1957
“The Humble Dumpling uses dumplings and sauces as tender, tasty, little vehicles to explore a universe of uniquely delicious flavors,” said the restaurant on its website.
Bao Bao
Location: 545 N.E. Couch St., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., everyday
Contact: (503) 477-8911 and website
Danwei Canting
Location: 803 S.E. Stark St., Portland
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday
Contact: (503) 236-6050
“Inspired by our lives in and travels to the Middle Kingdom, DĀNWÈI CĀNTĪNG (the Work Unit Restaurant) is a snapshot of the food and energy of Beijing,” said Danwei Canting on its website. “Our goal is to share Chinese home-style dishes (JIĀCHÁNG CÀI) with the people of Portland, using great technique and fresh local ingredients.”
Shanghai’s Best
Location: 126 S.W. 2nd Ave., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day
Contact: (503) 523-1888
Mama Chow’s Kitchen
Location: 313 S.W. 2nd Ave., Portland
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or sold out, Tuesday – Saturday
Contact: Facebook and Instagram