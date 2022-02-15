5 sushi restaurants to visit in Portland

Fish & Rice is one of many sushi restaurants in Portland. (Courtesy Photo: Peter Hermann)

Which one is your favorite?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whether it’s rain or shine, sushi restaurants throughout Portland provide fresh rolls for people to enjoy.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of sushi restaurants to check out the next time you’re out and about in the city.

Below, you will find five spots to grab a roll during a date night or meal with a friend.

Wasabi Sushi PDX

Treasure Island Roll made with spicy tuna, crab salad, avocado, cucumber with spicy eel sauce available at Wasabi Sushi PDX. (Courtesy Photo: Wasabi Sushi PDX)

Address: 980 S.E. Madison St. and 151 N Failing St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday – Friday; Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday on Madison

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday – Saturday; Noon to 8 p.m., Sunday on Failing

Contact: 971-242-9748 (Madison) & 503-719-7864 (Failing)

“Our Sushi represents a modern twist to the culinary traditional Sushi,” said the restaurant on its website. “This is accomplished by creating unique recipes that utilize ingredients not typically associated with sushi but serves up delicious sushi with visual flair. One look at the vibrant color combination and arrangements invokes a sense that you are bringing home a meal that is nothing short of gourmet.”

Sushi Ichiban

Jolene Roll available at Sushi Ichiban in Northwest Portland. (Courtesy Photo: Sushi Ichiban)

Address: 24 N.W. Broadway, Portland

Hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday

Contact: 503-224-2417

Bamboo Sushi

Bamboo Sushi has a variety of locations and sushi platters available. (Courtesy Photo: Bamboo Sushi)

Address: 1409 N.E. Alberta St., 310 S.E. 28th Ave., 404 S.W. 12th Ave., 836 N.W. 23rd Ave.

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., all locations

Contact: 503-889-0336 (NE), 503-232-5255 (SE), 503-444-7455 (NW), 971-229-1925 (NW)

On the restaurant’s website, it describes itself as “making conscious decisions for a sustainable future.”

“In 2008, Bamboo Sushi became the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant,” the website added. “At Bamboo Sushi, we make decisions with the highest regard for this world and the people in it. From being transparent in how we source our food to reducing our carbon footprint to enriching the communities we live in – our mission is to be a restaurant of purpose.”

Mirakutei Sushi & Ramen

Caterpillar roll made with crab salad, unagi and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce. (Courtesy Photo: Mirakutei Sushi & Ramen)

Address: 536 E Burnside St.

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m., daily

Contact: 503-467-7501

“In 2011, sushi chef Hiro Ikegaya opened Mirakutei as a Japanese tapas, ramen and sushi bar,” said the restaurant on its website. “For the past 8 years, Ikegaya has served the city of Portland a creative combination of traditional and fusion dishes out of his East Burnside restaurant where today, he is writing the final chapters in his career as a chef. His legacy can be traced back decades as Portland residents can remember Ikegaya’s past innovating restaurants, Hiro Sushi and Hiroshi’s.”

The website added, “In 2018, Ikegaya semi-retired, selling the restaurant to brothers Nicolas and Job Martinez.”

Fish & Rice

A roll available at Fish & Rice in Northwest Portland. (Courtesy Photo: Peter Hermann)

Address: 2332 N.W. Westover Road

Hours: Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday – Sunday

Contact: 503-954-1270

Fish & Rice describes itself as a “casual” Japanese inspired counter service restaurant on its website.

“We serve sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and poke bowls,” added the restaurant.