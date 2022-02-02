7 Thai restaurants to visit in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is home to a variety of cuisines in the area, including Thai food restaurants all around Rose City.
KOIN 6 News put together a list of six Thai food eateries to visit in Portland rain or shine. Thai food has a variety of dishes, whether it be classic the pad Thai stir-fried rice noodle dish or some hot and sour tom yum soup.
Below, you will find seven Thai restaurants to visit in Portland.
Thai Peacock
Address: 219 S.W. 9th Ave., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sunday – Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Contact Information: (503) 228-2310
“Since 1999, Thai Peacock has satisfied Portland’s palate,” said the restaurant on its website. “With emphasis on merging Pacific Northwest tastes and homestyle dishes on our past. We offer a fresh take on Thai comfort food. Our goal is simple: provide delicious, affordable fare that patrons will enjoy every day.”
Cha Ba Thai
Address: 3024 N.E. Alberta St., Portland
Hours: Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday – Friday; Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Contact Information: (503) 719-6917
On its website, the restaurant says that eating Thai style means looking after your companions and offering them the choicest morsels. It should be a relaxed, communal meal which everyone shares and enjoys, it added.
Thai Bloom!
Address: 333 N.W. 23rd Ave., Portland
Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday – Friday; Dinner 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday
Lunch noon to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday; Dinner 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact Information: (503) 243-7557
“Thai Bloom brings gourmet Thai dining to NW Portland and the heart of downtown Beaverton,” said the restaurant on its website. “Our chefs are authentic Thai cuisine professionals, having honed their craft through years of apprenticeship in their native country. Each delicious dish we prepare offers a unique dining experience of savory aromas, perfectly blended flavors, and appealing, fine-dining presentation.”
Tara Thai
Address: 1310 N.W. 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
Hours: Noon to 9 p.m., Monday – Saturday
Contact Information: (503) 222-7840
According to Tara Thai’s website, people will experience the liveliness and excitement of its exhibition kitchen. “Our extraordinary fast and friendly wait staff wishes to make your visit to us an unforgettable event,” the website added. “You could view our menu and online order ahead – no hassle. “
Full Moon Thai
Address: 3445 N.E. Broadway, Portland
Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday – Friday; 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday
Dinner 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday – Sunday
Contact Information: (503) 222-7840
Full Moon Thai’s website says the it offers an affordable dining experience of “authentic” family recipes that have been handed down for generations.
Khao San
Address: 1435 N.W. Flanders St. #A, Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; noon to 9 p.m., Sunday
Contact Information: (503) 227-3700
“Your destination to the best Thai Street Food & Desserts in the Northwest: A couple of years ago, my wife Nong and I had a vision of opening a Thai Street Food concept right here in Portland,” said Khao San on its website. “We travel back to Thailand each year and have always loved the Thai street food there and often wondered what it would be like to bring a little bit of home back to the Northwest.”
Mee Sen Thai
Address: 3924 N Mississippi Ave., Portland
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday – Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Contact Information: (503) 445-1909