8 Thai restaurants to visit in Portland

Thai Pomelo salad is a spring/summer special at Thai Bloom! in Northwest Portland. The salad includes fresh pomelo mixed with prawns and served with sweet coconut-lime dressing then tossed with peanuts and fried shallots. (Courtesy: Thai Bloom!)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is home to a variety of cuisines in the area, including Thai food restaurants all around Rose City.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of eight Thai food eateries to visit in Portland rain or shine. Thai food has a variety of dishes, whether it be classic the pad Thai stir-fried rice noodle dish or some hot and sour tom yum soup.

Below, you will find Thai eightrestaurants to visit in Portland.

Thai Peacock

Tom Yum soup available at Thai Peacock in Southwest Portland. (Courtesy: Thai Peacock)

Address: 219 S.W. 9th Ave., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sunday – Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Contact Information: (503) 228-2310

“Since 1999, Thai Peacock has satisfied Portland’s palate,” said the restaurant on its website. “With emphasis on merging Pacific Northwest tastes and homestyle dishes on our past. We offer a fresh take on Thai comfort food. Our goal is simple: provide delicious, affordable fare that patrons will enjoy every day.”

Cha Ba Thai

Cha Ba Thai in Northeast Portland says it serves a wide range of authentic dishes to reflect the diversity of Thai cuisine. (Courtesy: Cha Ba Thai)

Address: 3024 N.E. Alberta St., Portland

Hours: Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday – Friday; Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Contact Information: (503) 719-6917

On its website, the restaurant says that eating Thai style means looking after your companions and offering them the choicest morsels. It should be a relaxed, communal meal which everyone shares and enjoys, it added.

Thai Bloom!

Address: 333 N.W. 23rd Ave., Portland

Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday – Friday; Dinner 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday

Lunch noon to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday; Dinner 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Information: (503) 243-7557

“Thai Bloom brings gourmet Thai dining to NW Portland and the heart of downtown Beaverton,” said the restaurant on its website. “Our chefs are authentic Thai cuisine professionals, having honed their craft through years of apprenticeship in their native country. Each delicious dish we prepare offers a unique dining experience of savory aromas, perfectly blended flavors, and appealing, fine-dining presentation.”

Tara Thai

Pineapple fried rice with tofu available at Tara Thai in (Courtesy Photo: Tara Thai)

Address: 1310 N.W. 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m., Monday – Saturday

Contact Information: (503) 222-7840

According to Tara Thai’s website, people will experience the liveliness and excitement of its exhibition kitchen. “Our extraordinary fast and friendly wait staff wishes to make your visit to us an unforgettable event,” the website added. “You could view our menu and online order ahead – no hassle. “

Full Moon Thai

Full Moon Thai features classic dishes, such pad Thai, a stir friend noodle dish with egg and a variety of protein options. (Courtesy .Photo: Charttanong Angkaprasertkul)

Address: 3445 N.E. Broadway, Portland

Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday – Friday; 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday

Dinner 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday – Sunday

Contact Information: (503) 222-7840

Full Moon Thai’s website says the it offers an affordable dining experience of “authentic” family recipes that have been handed down for generations.

Khao San

Mussaman curry short ribs with Roti available at Khao San in Northwest Portland. (Courtesy Photo: Sumitar Wicharpon)

Address: 1435 N.W. Flanders St. #A, Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; noon to 9 p.m., Sunday

Contact Information: (503) 227-3700

“Your destination to the best Thai Street Food & Desserts in the Northwest: A couple of years ago, my wife Nong and I had a vision of opening a Thai Street Food concept right here in Portland,” said Khao San on its website. “We travel back to Thailand each year and have always loved the Thai street food there and often wondered what it would be like to bring a little bit of home back to the Northwest.”

Mee Sen Thai

Peek Gai Tod available at Mee Sen Thai in North Portland. People have four choices of sauce for their chicken wings: bail, peanut, larb and sweet and sour. (Courtesy Photo: Mee Sen Thai)

Address: 3924 N Mississippi Ave., Portland

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday – Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Contact Information: (503) 445-1909

Sunee Thai and Lao Kitchen

Lemongrass chicken and vegetables available at Sunee Thai and Lao Kitchen. (Courtesy Photo: Kanchanaporn Deewicharn)

Address: 1400 Stark St., Portland

Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Late Night 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., Monday- Thursday

Lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; 11:00 p.m. to 4 a.m., Friday

Dinner Noon to 10:00 p.m., Late Night 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturday

Dinner Noon to 9:00 p.m., Late Night 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Contact Information: (503) 232-3957