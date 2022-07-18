PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s official, Beaverton is getting a little sweeter with a new Salt & Straw location opening Friday.

Salt & Straw announced Monday it will be opening a location in the “Jewel Box” building in the Cedar Hills shopping center at 2735 SW Cedar Hills Boulevard at the end of the week. The first 100 customers will be treated to a free scoop of ice cream and greeted by a quirky mural that draws inspiration from the sweet treat.

The company said the Cedar Hills shop will bring locals and tourists together to enjoy the nearby splash pad and fire pit.

“The new property focuses on building a strong sense of community, and Salt & Straw is at the center of that, the perfect location for families and friends to gather and spend time at the splash pad eating Salt & Straw ice cream,” said Emmarose John, Senior Property Manager and Owner at CE John.

The Portland-based scoop shop has been attracting ice cream lovers since 2011 with its unique flavors. Its latest creation is an edible perfume that Salt & Straw said will give ice cream what it doesn’t have — a scent. Since the sweet treat has to be stored in low temperatures, the ice cream maker says the smells become trapped.

Further, Salt & Straw introduced five new flavors this month: