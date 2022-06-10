PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for an excellent prime rib this weekend? Gayot has you covered.
Gayot, an online food and travel review website, has a list of its top steakhouses in the Portland metro area.
The rankings are a result of several factors, including ambiance, decor, service and of course, Gayot rater’s opinion of the food.
Here are the Portland area steakhouses that made the cut:
El Gaucho
319 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205
Jakes’s Grill
611 SW 10th Ave., Portland, OR 97205
Laurelhurst Market
3155 E Burnside St., Portland, OR 97214
Morton’s The Steakhouse
213 SW Clay St., Portland OR 97201
Ox
2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
Portland City Grill
111 SW Fifth Ave., Ste. 30, Portland, OR 97204
RingSide Steakhouse
2165 W Burnside St., Portland OR 97210
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
850 SW Broadway, Portland OR 97205
Urban Farmer
525 SW Morrison St, Portland, Or 97204