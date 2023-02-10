PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, couples are eager to celebrate their love by dining on expertly cooked steak — be it grilled, seared, broiled, sous vide or pan-fried.

Portland meat eaters are spoiled with a surplus of local restaurants looking to feed steak to the masses. But some cow cookeries make a better steak than others.

Ahead of the approaching holiday, KOIN 6 News looked to Yelp to compile a list of the best steakhouses in the greater Portland area. Here’s how the local restaurants ranked.

Yelp’s 18 essential steakhouses for the Portland metro area:

Honorable mentions:

Two restaurants outside the Portland metro area ranked among some of the best local steak joints. Meat lovers north or south of Portland are encouraged to try Rudy’s Steakhouse in Salem and Michael Jordan’s Steak House at the ilani Casino in Ridgefield.