Book to name Portland pizza best in country

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An upcoming book is set to name Portland as the best city for pizza in the country.

Modernist Pizza, written by Nathan Myhrvold and Francisco Migoya, will be released in October. BloombergQuint first reported on the news.

According to BloombergQuint, the authors mention Apizza Scholls and Ken’s Artisan Pizza among other local spots.

The authors visited over 250 pizzerias and traveled 100,000 miles tasting pizzas across the country. The book will include 3 volumes and a recipe manual.