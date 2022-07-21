"Baking is kind of a lost art, especially what we do here."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You might have heard of or tasted rum cake before, but a bakery in Portland is taking alcohol and baked goods to a new level.

Tipsee & Spice, located at 1320 S.E. Water Ave., focuses on specialty and spirited cakes, including a variety of desserts. Owner and pastry chef Larissa Kama opened the business this month after losing her job with a catering company during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the holidays, Kama was inspired to bake rum cakes, but the orders never stopped. That’s when she thought about starting her own shop.

“It’s scary – a little bit – but at the same time, I have a huge amount of pride and joy in being able to provide employment,” Kama said. “Also, training. Baking is kind of a lost art, especially what we do here. A lot of old-school things. Some ancient, actually. I’m honored and blessed to be able to share that knowledge.”

She added that there’s been a positive reaction from customers, so far, in the community. The owner credits the feedback to her stumbling “upon something that isn’t exactly common.”

The menu echoes Kama’s statement.

People can find a Butterscotch Salted Caramel Whiskey Cake – Kama’s favorite – that’s topped with caramel nibs. If you need something with a bit more of a kick, the shop features a cinnamon whiskey “Fireball” Cake.

When asked what Kama’s favorite part of the business is, she said, “My creativity. I’ve been calling myself the Wanda Wonka of Portland, Ore., and it’s probably more like the tipsy Wanda Wonka.”

After a quick laugh, she added, “It’s so much fun. I just get to do what I want. I’ve been doing this for over 30 years professionally and to be able to have this kind of freedom is amazing.”

As for the future, the business plans to acquire its liquor license to offer spirited desserts, milkshakes and sundaes in the evening hours.