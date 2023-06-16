Pancakes with butter and syrup with coffee in the background (Getty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Father’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re looking for last-minute gifts for the dad or father figure in your life, think twice about buying him yet another sock or tie to add to his dresser.

Fortunately, a tasty meal is one gift that never goes out of style. Here are seven of Portland’s top-rated breakfast and brunch spots for Father’s Day, according to Yelp.

Location: 2337 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

Hailing from Louisiana, the Screen Door owners have brought Southern flavor to Oregon — but with “northwest food values.” Some of the restaurant’s brunch options include black-eyed pea fritters, a Cajun scramble and cream cheese cinnamon rolls.

Location: 4725 SW Lombard Ave., Beaverton, OR 97005

Visit Beaverton to try this restaurant that specializes in waffle sandwiches. Batter Up’s most unique offering is the “MVP” sandwich with “baconsausage,” a sausage ground with bacon. The menu also features boozy coffee, mimosas and bloody marys.

Location: 121 SW 3rd Ave., Portland, OR 97204

This longtime Portland staple is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but is often highlighted for its brunch. Mother’s Bistro & Bar’s extensive menu includes a stuffed frittata, lox platter and crunchy challah French toast.

Location: 2508 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202

Broder has three restaurants across Portland, with its Southeast café being the most-reviewed. The Scandinavian breakfast joint offers everything from Danish pancakes to Finnish-style baked porridge. Broder Café also claims to have the biggest selection of “aquavit,” or spirits distilled from potatoes, on the West Coast.

Location: 3610 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214

This family-owned business sells Liege-style sugar waffles, a popular street food in northwestern Europe, but with a twist. Customers can order savory waffles with toppings like fried chicken, bacon and onions, or sweet waffles with toppings like cheesecake pudding, Nutella and fresh strawberries.

Location: 1438 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR 97211

After more than 20 years in business, Tin Shed Garden Café is still serving responsibly-sourced food in the Alberta Arts District. Some customer-favorite items from this breakfast spot are the potato cakes, French toast and buttermilk biscuits.

Location: 1135 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205

Go to Cheryl’s on 12th for the complimentary beignets, and stay for the ‘New American’ cuisine. Order one of the restaurant’s beloved breakfast specialties such as the Portuguese fried rice or the croque madame, or try its eggs benedicts, omelettes and scrambles.