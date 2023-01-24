See which Portland restaurants offer the best egg scrambles, breakfast cocktails, pancakes and more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are many reasons to love brunch. It gives people an excuse to sip on champagne, combine sweet flavors with savory ones and get two meals for the price of one, all before 2 p.m.

And with Portland being the foodie destination that it is, the Rose City has countless brunch-serving restaurants for people on all sides of town to enjoy. Here are seven elite Portland-area brunch spots, according to Yelp’s all-time ratings and reviews.

Fried Egg I’m In Love

Location: 780 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

Fried Egg I’m In Love boasts having Portland’s best breakfast sandwich, and you can find out for yourself by visiting one of its locations around the city. The brick and mortar restaurant in Southeast Portland gives the full brunch experience by offering mimosas and bloody marys in addition to its popular egg sandwiches.

Little Griddle

Location: 3520 NE 42nd Ave., Portland, OR 97213

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

Since opening in 2017, Little Griddle has been a cozy, quaint spot to grab a bite in the Beaumont neighborhood. The restaurant serves a variety of brunch foods, ranging from egg benedicts to blueberry french toast to fried chicken sandwiches.

Better Half

Location: 25 N Fremont St., Portland, OR 97227

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, gluten-intolerant or a meat-eater, Better Half has a breakfast sandwich for you. Standard sandwiches are made with locally-sourced eggs on a sourdough english muffin, but guests are welcome to ask for substitutions.

RJ Skillets

Location: 2529 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR 97211

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

This northeast Portland restaurant features both American breakfast classics and Mexican breakfast favorites on its menu. Try RJ Skillets’ berry pancakes or berry french toast to satisfy your sweet tooth, or the chicken fajita omelette for a more savory option.

Rocket Breakfast

Location: 5235 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

For an affordable and tasty on-the-go brunch, stop by the Rocket Breakfast food cart where the owners “make nearly everything from scratch.” The lemon ricotta pancakes, breakfast wraps, breakfast burritos, nutella-stuffed pancakes and french toast roll-ups are all highly-recommended dishes.

Midpoint Food & Drink

Location: 3524 SE 52nd Ave., Portland, OR 97206

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

Midpoint Food & Drink describes itself as a “laid-back neighborhood diner serving from a menu of classic American food & cocktails.” The restaurant’s extensive offerings include chilaquiles, potato stacks and turkey club sandwiches. The menu also features all-day breakfast cocktails.

My Vice Food & Spirits

Location: 2035 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd., Portland, OR 97214

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

Order fresh and flavorful Pacific-Northwest-grown food from My Vice Food & Spirits in Southeast Portland. The restaurant serves brunch all week long, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Its menu has brunch classics such as shrimp grits and avocado toast, and more unique meals such as the breakfast dumplings and the “cowboy dan.”