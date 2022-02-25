PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Burgerville has been named a finalist in a vote to decide the nation’s 10 best regional fast food joints.

The contest, organized by USA TODAY, allows readers to vote for whichever chain is their local favorite.

Two chains native to the Pacific Northwest are among the 20 contesting grub hubs — Burgerville and Taco Time. Below is a complete list of the nominees:

Biscuitville

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘N Biscuits

Burgerville

Cook Out

Culver’s

Dick’s Drive-In

Gott’s Roadside

The Habit Burger Grill

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

In-N-Out Burger

Jollibee

Pal’s Sudden Service

PDQ

The Pickle Barrel

Runza

Schoop’s Hamburgers

Sheetz

Taco Time Northwest

Whataburger

Zippy’s

Voters can submit their choices here once per day before noon on Monday. The top 10 restaurants with the most votes will be announced March 11.