PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Burgerville has been named a finalist in a vote to decide the nation’s 10 best regional fast food joints.
The contest, organized by USA TODAY, allows readers to vote for whichever chain is their local favorite.
Two chains native to the Pacific Northwest are among the 20 contesting grub hubs — Burgerville and Taco Time. Below is a complete list of the nominees:
- Biscuitville
- Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘N Biscuits
- Burgerville
- Cook Out
- Culver’s
- Dick’s Drive-In
- Gott’s Roadside
- The Habit Burger Grill
- Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
- In-N-Out Burger
- Jollibee
- Pal’s Sudden Service
- PDQ
- The Pickle Barrel
- Runza
- Schoop’s Hamburgers
- Sheetz
- Taco Time Northwest
- Whataburger
- Zippy’s
Voters can submit their choices here once per day before noon on Monday. The top 10 restaurants with the most votes will be announced March 11.