Owners say they couldn't work out lease with building owners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Byways Cafe is closing at the end of the year.

The classic diner on NW Glisan Street has been open for 20 years. The owners posted on Facebook on Thursday afternoon that they are closing because the building they are located in is for sale and they are unable to work out a lease.

“We will miss the community space that Byways has become, and the time spent with staff, customers and family,” they wrote