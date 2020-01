PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington have kicked off their 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season!

Girl Scouts will sell their iconic cookies door-to-door, at booths around the area and through their Digital Cookie platform, which is now in its sixth year. Joining the lineup this year is a brand new crispy lemon cookie called 'Lemon-Ups!" The cookie is baked with messages like "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."