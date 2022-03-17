Which one is your favorite?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With rainy weather expected in the forecast this week, you might be wondering where to get a warm bowl of pasta in Portland.

Whether it be ravioli, spaghetti or tortellini, KOIN 6 News found five pasta spots to visit in the city. Some restaurants experiment with add-ons while others stay classic in their carb-filled approach.

Check out five spots below.

Grassa

Carbonara pasta dish available at Grassa. (Courtesy Photo: Alan Weiner Photography)

Addresses: 1205 S.W. Washington St., Portland; 1506 N.W. 23rd Ave., Portland; 1375 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (all locations)

Contact: 503-241-1133 (S.W.), 971-386-2196 (N.W), 971-407-3090 (S.E.)

“Despite the epic eagle motif on the wall, the stoner-rock on the turntable and general industrial feel of the place, you cannot get a tattoo at Grassa,” said the restaurant on its website. “You can, however, get meticulously crafted bowls of fresh pasta on the fly, paired with traditional and seasonal salads, delicious appetizers and tasty cocktails.”

Fillmore Trattoria

Spaghetti lamb Ragu available at Fillmore Trattoria in Portland. (Courtesy Photo: Fillmore Trattoria)

Address: 1937 N.W. 23rd Pl., Portland

Hours: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday; 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Thursday – Saturday

Contact: 971-386-5935

The family-owned business offers Italian-American homestyle cooking with reservations available.

Allora

Allora offers house-made ravioli in browned butter and sage with mix and match fillings that can include mushroom, butternut squash or ricotta lemon. (Courtesy Photo: Allora)

Address: 504 N.W. 9th Ave, Portland

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., everyday

Contact: 503-445-4612

“We strive to deliver a classic menu of simple Italian dishes paired with fine Italian wines,” according to the restaurant’s website. “Italian cooking, at it’s heart, is about simplicity and heavily reliant on quality ingredients. Therefore, we source only the freshest local produce, fish and meat, as well as fine imported Italian specialties.”

Nostrana

Fresh linguine pasta, Manila clams, anchovy, lemon, white wine and bottarga di muggine available at Nostrana in Portland. (Credit: Courtesy of Nostrana)

Address: 1401 S.E. Morrison Ste. 101, Portland

Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Contact: 503-234-2427

Nostrana is located in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood and housed in a former Kienow’s grocery store in Southeast Portland. According to the restaurant’s website, the building dates to 1955.

Pastini

This pasta dish at Pastini features slowly simmered tomato-butter sauce on hearty short rib ravioli. (Courtesy Photo: Pastini)

Address: 2027 SE Division St., Portland

1426 NE Broadway St., Portland

911 SW Taylor St., Portland

Hours: 11:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday (all locations)

Contact: 503-595-6400 (S.E.), 503-288-4300 (N.E.), 503-863-5188‎ (S.W.)

“Inspired by the farms, vineyards and waters of the Pacific Northwest, we at Pastini are dedicated to serving up two of life’s greatest pleasures… pasta and wine,” said Pastini on its website. “We love how a steaming bowl of pasta warms your hands as well as your spirits. We love the sound a cork makes when it nudges away from the bottle. Using responsibly sourced ingredients, we craft craveable dishes with a local sensibility that is true to our roots.”