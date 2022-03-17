PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With rainy weather expected in the forecast this week, you might be wondering where to get a warm bowl of pasta in Portland.
Whether it be ravioli, spaghetti or tortellini, KOIN 6 News found five pasta spots to visit in the city. Some restaurants experiment with add-ons while others stay classic in their carb-filled approach.
Check out five spots below.
Grassa
Addresses: 1205 S.W. Washington St., Portland; 1506 N.W. 23rd Ave., Portland; 1375 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (all locations)
Contact: 503-241-1133 (S.W.), 971-386-2196 (N.W), 971-407-3090 (S.E.)
“Despite the epic eagle motif on the wall, the stoner-rock on the turntable and general industrial feel of the place, you cannot get a tattoo at Grassa,” said the restaurant on its website. “You can, however, get meticulously crafted bowls of fresh pasta on the fly, paired with traditional and seasonal salads, delicious appetizers and tasty cocktails.”
Fillmore Trattoria
Address: 1937 N.W. 23rd Pl., Portland
Hours: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday; 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Thursday – Saturday
Contact: 971-386-5935
The family-owned business offers Italian-American homestyle cooking with reservations available.
Allora
Address: 504 N.W. 9th Ave, Portland
Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., everyday
Contact: 503-445-4612
“We strive to deliver a classic menu of simple Italian dishes paired with fine Italian wines,” according to the restaurant’s website. “Italian cooking, at it’s heart, is about simplicity and heavily reliant on quality ingredients. Therefore, we source only the freshest local produce, fish and meat, as well as fine imported Italian specialties.”
Nostrana
Address: 1401 S.E. Morrison Ste. 101, Portland
Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Contact: 503-234-2427
Nostrana is located in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood and housed in a former Kienow’s grocery store in Southeast Portland. According to the restaurant’s website, the building dates to 1955.
Pastini
Address: 2027 SE Division St., Portland
1426 NE Broadway St., Portland
911 SW Taylor St., Portland
Hours: 11:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday (all locations)
Contact: 503-595-6400 (S.E.), 503-288-4300 (N.E.), 503-863-5188 (S.W.)
“Inspired by the farms, vineyards and waters of the Pacific Northwest, we at Pastini are dedicated to serving up two of life’s greatest pleasures… pasta and wine,” said Pastini on its website. “We love how a steaming bowl of pasta warms your hands as well as your spirits. We love the sound a cork makes when it nudges away from the bottle. Using responsibly sourced ingredients, we craft craveable dishes with a local sensibility that is true to our roots.”