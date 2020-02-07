Celebrate Mardi Gras with NOLA Doughnut’s ‘King Cakes’

King Cakes are available until Feb. 25

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — King Cakes are back for Mardi Gras season at NOLA Doughnuts!

NOLA Doughnuts, one of Portland’s favorite doughnut shops, is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the city this Mardi Gras. Their special order King Cakes are avaiable through February 25 and must be ordered 72 hours in advance. Order one here!

Get them while you can!