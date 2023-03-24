PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — March 24 is National Cheesesteak Day, but there’s no need to travel all the way to Philadelphia to indulge in a Philly cheesesteak.

Steakadelphia in Southeast Portland serves up Philly-style cheesesteaks with that classic Philly taste but also offers a unique spin on the classic sandwich. The restaurant uses a special sauce to add a twist.

“A lot of [menu items] come from customers,” said Rolando Mingledoff, owner of Steakadelphia. “They’ll suggest all types of things and we’ll try it out. If we like it, we’ll add it to the menu.”

The restaurant has been in business since 2005 but didn’t serve at the location on Southeast Powell Boulevard until 2009.

