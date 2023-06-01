PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Weather you like raised or cake, powdered or glazed, donuts have something to offer for everyone and on Friday you can celebrate their existence on National Donut Day.

According to the Salvation Army, in 1938 they declared the first Friday of June as National Donut Day to celebrate their “Donut Lassies” who traveled to France during World War I to serve troops.

Not wanting to miss out on the historic date, local donut shops are celebrating the date with discounts, deals and even some freebies.

Local donut chain Sesame Donuts is celebrating the day by giving customers one free mini cake donut.

The offer is only available at participating shops and only while supplies last.

The avant-garde “donuteers” Voodoo Doughnut are known for their wacky creations, but on National Donut Day they are going back to the basics and offering a dozen glazed donuts for only $10.

The donuts can also be pre-ordered by calling 661-786-6366.

National chain Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen.

The donuts can be pre-ordered on their website.

Not every shop has deals for National Donut Day, but Portland is home to some very highly regarded shops that will also be open on Friday.

In a recently released list by Yelp, four local Donut Shops: Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai, Donut Day, Doe Donuts and Mikiko Mochi Donuts all ranked in the top 100 in the country.

All four of those shops are open for National Donut Day.