PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Ilani Barbecue Festival kicks off on Thursday — serving up plenty of food and cooking demos from celebrity chefs.

Chef Michael Symon told KOIN 6 News these events allow the chefs to interact with fans and connect over food.

“For me, these events really become special,” Symon said. “Much like when I get to be in my restaurants, I feel that it’s incredibly special to connect with the people that watch us and supported us for so long.”

With the four-day BBQ fest expecting between 600-700 guests, Symon is gearing up for his cooking demos, including one on smoked pork butts and pork and spicy sauerkraut pierogi.

“It’ll have a lot of that great smoke flavor that comes off the pit, and then a little bit of tart heat from the sauerkraut, and then the classic Eastern European pierogi dough,” Symon explained.

The fest will showcase other chefs including Rocco DiSpirito, Aaron May and Damaris Phillips.

Th Ilani BBQ Fest runs June 8-11.