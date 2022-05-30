PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This 5-ingredient pasta dish can be made in under 20 minutes! Pasta is great option for a quick and easy meal, and this dish in particular tastes even better the next day!

Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Apple Sausage Pasta

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups of fusilli pasta

4 chicken apple sausage (there are a variety of brands and flavors). For this recipe I chose the TJ’s Spicy Jalapeño

2 cups of baby spinach

3 tbsp. of pesto

3 tbsp. of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil

Avocado oil spray for sautéing the chicken apple sausage

PREPARATION:

Prepare pasta as indicated on the package. Cut the chicken apple sausage to your desired size Spray a pan with avocado oil spray. Allow pan to warm (slightly) before using it to sauté the chicken apple sausage. Sautee until browned on all sides. Remove and drain pasta. Allow to cool. Top with pesto and sundried tomatoes. Mix together Add in baby spinach Top with cooked chicken apple sausage. Mix together. Serve!

