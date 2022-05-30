PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This 5-ingredient pasta dish can be made in under 20 minutes! Pasta is great option for a quick and easy meal, and this dish in particular tastes even better the next day!
Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Apple Sausage Pasta
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 cups of fusilli pasta
- 4 chicken apple sausage (there are a variety of brands and flavors). For this recipe I chose the TJ’s Spicy Jalapeño
- 2 cups of baby spinach
- 3 tbsp. of pesto
- 3 tbsp. of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil
- Avocado oil spray for sautéing the chicken apple sausage
PREPARATION:
- Prepare pasta as indicated on the package.
- Cut the chicken apple sausage to your desired size
- Spray a pan with avocado oil spray. Allow pan to warm (slightly) before using it to sauté the chicken apple sausage. Sautee until browned on all sides.
- Remove and drain pasta. Allow to cool. Top with pesto and sundried tomatoes. Mix together
- Add in baby spinach
- Top with cooked chicken apple sausage. Mix together.
- Serve!
For more delicious recipes, you can follow Rania on Instagram. Her book, The One One One Diet, is also available on Amazon.