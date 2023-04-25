PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local nutritionist and author of the “One One One Diet,” Rania Batayneh is sharing her “18-Carrot Gold Salad” recipe, featuring a special twist on a classic coleslaw.

Perfect as a side dish with any protein, this salad is sure to satisfy. The roasted potatoes add heartiness to this salad which is dressed with Greek Yogurt and avocado oil mayo. Using Greek yogurt helps lower the fat and bumps up the creaminess.

Red and green cabbage are complimented by the colorful carrots, giving you a full spectrum of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Topped with brain boosting walnuts and chives, you can enjoy this salad any time of year.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5-pound bag of roasted baby yellow potatoes

1/2 cup of red cabbage, chopped

½ cup of green cabbage, chopped

½ cup chopped carrots

¾ cup low-fat Greek Yogurt

¼ cup avocado oil Mayo

2 tbsp. chopped walnuts

2 tbsp. chives

2 tbsp. avocado oil

Trader Joe’s Everything but the bagel Seasoning- to taste

Salt and pepper to taste



INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat oven to 375°F Rinse the potatoes under water and pat dry with a paper towel. Chop potatoes to desired size. Spray a baking sheet with avocado oil spray. Place the potatoes on the baking sheet and drizzle with avocado oil, sea salt, and Everything but the Bagel Seasoning. Bake at 375°F for 35-40 minutes Once the potatoes have cooled, place them in a medium sized bowl. Combine the Greek Yogurt with avocado oil may. Mix. Add in the yellow curry sauce, and mix until dressing is slightly golden in color. Combine the cabbage and carrots. Toss ingredients together gently. Top with walnuts and chives when ready to serve

Makes five servings. Salads can keep in the fridge for 2 days.

For more recipes, you can follow Rania on Instagram @RaniaBatayneh. You can learn more about her book, “The One One One Diet” and consulting services by visiting her website www.EssentialNutritionForYou.com.

Watch the video above to learn how to craft the “18-Carrot Gold Salad.”