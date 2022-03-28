PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — March is National Nutrition Month, so why not build a healthy, balanced meal with a power bowl that packs in as much color as it does flavor!

Plant powered, high in fiber and antioxidants — this salad is made with simple ingredients plus a delicious homemade pomegranate vinaigrette packed with antioxidants.

For more ideas from nutritionist and best-selling author Rania Batayneh, check out her book, The One One One Diet, available on Amazon.

INGREDIENTS:

Salad:

  • 3 cups of kale
  • 1 cup of quinoa, cooked
  • 1.5 cups of apples, chopped
  • 1.5 cups of roasted Brussels sprouts
  • 1/3 cup of watermelon radish, chopped
  • ¼ cup of golden raisins
  • ¼ cup sesame honey cashews (or any nut/seed)

Dressing:

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp. honey
  • 1/3 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/8 tsp. sea salt or kosher salt
  • ½ cup of extra virgin olive oil

Combine ingredients into a mason jar. Shake well before serving.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a bowl, add the kale. Dress with the pomegranate vinaigrette. Toss.

2. Combine the remaining ingredients and toss in between.

Serves 6