PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — March is National Nutrition Month, so why not build a healthy, balanced meal with a power bowl that packs in as much color as it does flavor!

Plant powered, high in fiber and antioxidants — this salad is made with simple ingredients plus a delicious homemade pomegranate vinaigrette packed with antioxidants.

For more ideas from nutritionist and best-selling author Rania Batayneh, check out her book, The One One One Diet, available on Amazon.

INGREDIENTS:

Salad:

3 cups of kale

1 cup of quinoa, cooked

1.5 cups of apples, chopped

1.5 cups of roasted Brussels sprouts

1/3 cup of watermelon radish, chopped

¼ cup of golden raisins

¼ cup sesame honey cashews (or any nut/seed)

Dressing:

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. honey

1/3 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/8 tsp. sea salt or kosher salt

½ cup of extra virgin olive oil

Combine ingredients into a mason jar. Shake well before serving.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a bowl, add the kale. Dress with the pomegranate vinaigrette. Toss.

2. Combine the remaining ingredients and toss in between.

Serves 6