PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — March is National Nutrition Month, so why not build a healthy, balanced meal with a power bowl that packs in as much color as it does flavor!
Plant powered, high in fiber and antioxidants — this salad is made with simple ingredients plus a delicious homemade pomegranate vinaigrette packed with antioxidants.
For more ideas from nutritionist and best-selling author Rania Batayneh, check out her book, The One One One Diet, available on Amazon.
INGREDIENTS:
Salad:
- 3 cups of kale
- 1 cup of quinoa, cooked
- 1.5 cups of apples, chopped
- 1.5 cups of roasted Brussels sprouts
- 1/3 cup of watermelon radish, chopped
- ¼ cup of golden raisins
- ¼ cup sesame honey cashews (or any nut/seed)
Dressing:
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 1/3 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
- 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/8 tsp. sea salt or kosher salt
- ½ cup of extra virgin olive oil
Combine ingredients into a mason jar. Shake well before serving.
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. In a bowl, add the kale. Dress with the pomegranate vinaigrette. Toss.
2. Combine the remaining ingredients and toss in between.
Serves 6