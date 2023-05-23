PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Memorial Day fast-approaching, local nutritionist Rania Batayneh is sharing recipes for salads and snacks along with drinks that are both good and good for you.
Watch the video above to learn more.
by: Emily Burris, Travis Teich
Posted:
Updated:
by: Emily Burris, Travis Teich
Posted:
Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Memorial Day fast-approaching, local nutritionist Rania Batayneh is sharing recipes for salads and snacks along with drinks that are both good and good for you.
Watch the video above to learn more.