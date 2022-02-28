PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Best-selling author and nutritionist Rania Batayneh joined AM Extra’s Emily Burris to share her take on tabouli.
By swapping quinoa for bulgur wheat in this traditional dish, you add a little protein and go gluten-free! Find more recipes in her book, The One One One Diet, available on Amazon.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups quinoa, cooked
- 4 cups fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 cups of cherry tomatoes, diced
- 5 Persian cucumbers, diced
- 1/3 cup scallions, chopped
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 romaine bunches to serve
DIRECTIONS:
Place all ingredients except lettuce into a mixing bowl and toss together lightly. Chill for 1 hour or more to allow flavors to blend. Enjoy in a bowl or serve on lettuce leaves. Serves 6.