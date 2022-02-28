PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Best-selling author and nutritionist Rania Batayneh joined AM Extra’s Emily Burris to share her take on tabouli.

By swapping quinoa for bulgur wheat in this traditional dish, you add a little protein and go gluten-free! Find more recipes in her book, The One One One Diet, available on Amazon.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups quinoa, cooked

4 cups fresh parsley, chopped

2 cups of cherry tomatoes, diced

5 Persian cucumbers, diced

1/3 cup scallions, chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

2 romaine bunches to serve

DIRECTIONS:

Place all ingredients except lettuce into a mixing bowl and toss together lightly. Chill for 1 hour or more to allow flavors to blend. Enjoy in a bowl or serve on lettuce leaves. Serves 6.