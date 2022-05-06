PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for a fun way to toast mom the whole family can enjoy?

A fabulous, fresh mocktail is the perfect complement to that homemade Mother’s Day brunch you’re planning. There are no bartending skills required to whip up these non-alcoholic pomegranate drinks at home.

Rania shares two ways to rock your mocktail with a boost of antioxidants! One is lemon inspired, and the other, mint!

The main ingredient in both recipes is POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, one paired with lemon, and the other with mint. She used the highball glasses perfect for featuring all the fun layers of the mocktails.

For more ideas from Rania Batayneh, check out her book The One One One Diet available on Amazon.