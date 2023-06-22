PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Dave’s Hot Chicken has selected six cities in Oregon to test their new cauliflower offerings.

The restaurant is testing cauliflower steaks cut in-store for burgers along with a side option of cauliflower bites.

“It’s a market test that seems like there’s a market ready for it here; a lot of vegetarians, a lot of fast-casual concepts started rolling out, vegetable-forward options or vegetarian options and so we want to follow suit with some things that’s a meat alternative in a place that really is meat-only,” a Dave’s Hot Chicken employee told KOIN 6 News.

“Even though it’s cauliflower, it still tastes just like Dave’s,” another employee said.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has several locations around the state including Portland, Beaverton, Salem and Eugene.