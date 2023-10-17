PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local restaurants are teaming up with Clackamas Women’s Services to raise awareness about domestic violence.

On Oct. 19, seven local restaurants will be donating a portion of profits to support programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, child and elder abuse, stalking, dating violence and trafficking.

For a full list of the restaurants and more information, visit the Clackamas Women’s Services website.

Catherine Koch, director of counseling and the youth program at CWS, and Amanda Rain, CWS communications director, joined AM Extra to talk about their important mission and the event.

Watch the full video in the player above for more information.