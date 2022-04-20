“You can try so many different dishes and never get bored.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dough Zone’s new location in Portland has glass walls, high ceilings and warm dumplings to greet you at the door.

The restaurant, located at 1910 S River Dr., specializes in classic Chinese dumplings. A spokesperson for the dumpling house said they received multiple inquiries from customers wanting a location in the Rose City.

This is Dough Zone’s eleventh location on the west coast and its largest with a 7,657-square-foot modern building on Portland’s South Waterfront. It can seat up to 124 people at once.

“It was packed all day,” spokesperson Andy Luc said about Dough Zone’s Portland opening. “Most of the workers lost their voices because they were talking so much all day since we are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.”

At the restaurant, you can find Q-Bao — also known as pan-fried buns — and Xiao Long Bao, which is a soup dumplings dish. Other dishes include a variety of regional Chinese noodles.

Spicy Mala Noodle dish available at Dough Zone in Portland. (Courtesy Photo: Dough Zone)

Luc said Portland’s menu is similar to their location in Seattle, but an exclusive egg and tomato noodle dish is available at the South Waterfront location.

“We use the freshest and local ingredients, which is one of the major things that make us stand out from the rest,” he noted.

Another spokesperson echoed Luc’s statement, adding, “You can try so many different dishes and never get bored.”

The dishes are smaller portions that can be shared with friends or family while dining out.

Dough Zone hopes to open more locations in the area, but the restaurant said it’s happy to provide another location for customers living in the Pacific Northwest.