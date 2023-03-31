The dumpling house’s only Oregon location is in Portland’s South Waterfront neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After opening its first Oregon location just last year, Washington-based dumpling house Dough Zone has revealed plans to open two more restaurants in the Portland area.

Andy Luc, a marketing specialist for Dough Zone’s parent company, confirmed the openings to KOIN 6 News.

“One location will be in Beaverton with a tentative opening date in late summer 2023 and the other location will be located at the Clackamas Town Center, replacing the current California Pizza Kitchen with a tentative opening of fall 2023,” Luc said in an email.

Currently, the dumpling house’s only Oregon location is in Portland’s South Waterfront neighborhood in the former Lucier spot on 1910 S River Dr.

Dough Zone Portland had its grand opening on April 18, 2022, and a company spokesperson previously said that many customers had already been asking for a Rose City restaurant. The Portland dumpling house soon became the chain’s 11th restaurant, as well as its biggest space overall at 7,657 square feet.

The two new locations will join the Portland area’s growing list of dumpling spots, including Mama Chow’s Kitchen, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar, and Chin’s Kitchen.

Each dumpling restaurant has its own customer favorite items, but at Dough Zone, the dan dan noodles and xiao long bao — or soup dumplings — are among the most popular.

According to Luc, construction on the dumpling chain’s Beaverton and Happy Valley locations will start shortly.