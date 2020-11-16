Eau de ice cream: Salt & Straw offers its own fragrance

Food

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’re in luck if you love the smell of Salt & Straw ice cream.

The establishment is now selling a perfume that captures their signature scent – A Whiff of Waffle Cone.

The scent “recreates the signature experience of walking into a Salt & Straw scoop shop.” They are also making candles in the scent. It was created in partnership with local Portland perfumery Imaginary Authors.

The scent has “notes of Vanilla, Heavy Cream, and Salted Caramel. Accords of Amyris, Orgeat, and Saigon Cinnamon,” they said.

Powell’s similarly released a new perfume in their signature scent last month.

